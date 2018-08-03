New armed forces chief’s pledge over ‘vexatious claims’ is insulting – Sinn Fein

Sinn Fein has criticised a vow by the new head of the armed forces to stamp on bogus claims against Troubles veterans as “extremely insulting”. Taking up the top post, the new head of the armed forces praised the “remarkable job” done by the British Army in Northern Ireland and said groundless allegations against soldiers risked undermining the Army’s fighting spirit. Chief of the Defence Staff General Sir Nick Carter spoke out about Northern Ireland veterans being “chased by people making vexatious claims” of wrongdoing, vowing: “That will not happen on my watch.” Speaking at a media briefing at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, Sir Nick said: “It is right and proper that if our soldiers have done something wrong then they should clearly be investigated. “But only if they have done something wrong. “We need to have standards, we need to have values that people are held against, otherwise we will lose the moral high ground. “What is fundamentally wrong though is if they’re chased by people who are making vexatious claims – and that will not happen on my watch. Absolutely not.” Sinn Fein Mid Ulster MLA Linda Dillon described his comments as “extremely insulting and hurtful”. She also challenged Sir Nick to meet with families who have made claims over the actions of soldiers.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“I would call on the British Chief of the Defence Staff to provide evidence of any such ‘vexatious claims’,” Ms Dillon said. “These comments are extremely insulting and will provide further hurt to families and victims of the conflict, some of whom have waited over 40 years for closure by way of an Article 2 investigation or inquest or the timely provision of disclosure in relation to the circumstances surrounding the death of their loved ones. “During the conflict, state forces operated with impunity and we will resist any attempt to legalise this policy, which constituted an integral aspect of the British government’s sustained abuse of the human rights of Irish citizens both during and after the conflict.” However, Ulster Unionist MLA and former soldier Doug Beattie praised the comments from Sir Nick. “I welcome General Sir Nick Carter’s statement that ‘It is right and proper that if our soldiers have done something wrong then they should clearly be investigated’,” he said. “We need to have standards; we need to have values that people are held against otherwise we will lose the moral high ground.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.