Pair jailed after raping underage girl in woods

A former soldier and his accomplice who took turns to rape an underage girl when they were teenagers have been jailed for four years each in what the judge said was one of the most difficult cases of his career.

Brandon Bowmaker, 21, and Callum Dowson, 22, attacked the girl on a railway line near Guisborough, Cleveland, in 2012 after scaring her about leaving her in the woods in the dark.

The girl told police she had already had consensual sex with Bowmaker – with Dowson nearby – when the atmosphere changed and both demanded sex with her which she refused.

Aisha Wadoodi, prosecuting, said the girl was scared when they said they would abandon her, particularly as she was unfamiliar with the area which by then was pitch black.

She repeatedly asked them to stop as they raped her, with both youths swapping over at times, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Bowmaker, a former infantryman, was 15 at the time while Dowson was 16.