Portugal sees record temperatures as heatwave continues

Eight places in the centre, south and east of Portugal have broken their local temperature records during the ongoing heatwave.

The highest temperature recorded on Thursday was 45.2C near Abrantes, a town 93 miles north-east of the capital, Lisbon, the IPMA weather agency said.

Temperatures in Portugal are forecast to keep building nationwide on Friday, to around 45C, and to peak at 47C in some places on Saturday.