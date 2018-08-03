Pride event ‘opportunity to get message across’ as Britney fever takes hold

Pop star Britney Spears will perform at Brighton Pride on Saturday as one of the biggest acts to headline the event.

Britney fever has given the UK’s biggest Pride celebration a world stage to shout about its campaigns, organisers said.

Speaking to the Press Association, the event’s managing director, Paul Kemp, said: “There are still 72 countries where it is illegal to be LGBTQ, people are still persecuted for who they are.

A campaign video will be played to crowds ahead of the singer arriving on stage to kickstart her Europe tour with her Piece Of Me show.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend on the city to watch a parade before street parties take over and music acts perform over two days.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“So we have an opportunity when the world is looking at Brighton Pride to get that message across on an international stage.

“Britney is a massive icon, everyone knows a Britney song. We are incredibly excited to have her here.

“She has a huge show coming with her, something like 20 backing dancers, so it’s definitely the biggest show Brighton Pride will have seen. It’s going to be an amazing show.”

In April the 36-year-old was awarded the Glaad vanguard award for promoting equality and being an “ally” for gay rights.

Britney fever hit the city as soon as news emerged earlier this year that she was due to perform. A video which celebrated her arrival by paying homage to her dance routines outside the city’s landmarks has gone viral online.

Brighton-based choreographer Andrea Walker, who runs the 201 Dance Company in London and put together the routine, said she is a “massive” Britney fan and described her as an “inspirational figure”.

On Tuesday organisers dismissed online rumours she had cancelled her performance by responding with a tweet which said: “Utter nonsense, she’s on her way.”

For the first year, music acts will also perform on the Sunday including Nile Rodgers with Chic, Jess Glynne and Gabrielle.

Hundreds of volunteers and staff will be working over the weekend at the event which brings an estimated £18 million into the city and around 2% of its total annual visitors in one day.

Organisers are hopeful of raising at least £500,000 for charity too.

Around 900 extra police, including armed officers, are expected to be on patrol at this year’s event, according to organisers. Road blocks have been put in place around the city, police said.