RBS profits drop on US settlement, but bank unveils first dividend in a decade

Royal Bank of Scotland has seen bottom-line profits drop after being hit by a major settlement with US authorities. But the lender announced its first dividend in 10 years as it starts to put some of its legacy issues to rest. The high street bank – which is still around 62% owned by the taxpayer – reported £888 million in attributable bottom-line profits for the half year to June 30, down from £939 million a year earlier.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

It was hit by £801 million in litigation and conduct costs over the period, helping to cover the 4.9 billion US dollar (£3.7 billion) settlement reached with the US Department of Justice (DoJ) earlier this year over claims that it mis-sold mortgages in the run-up to the financial crisis. Total income over the period dropped from £6.9 billion to £6.7 billion. The settlement with the the DoJ has opened the door for a shareholder payout, with RBS announcing its first dividend in a decade. The interim dividend will be 2p per share, though the timing of the payout is subject to the finalisation of its US settlement.

RBS chief executive Ross McEwan said he was pleased with progress so far in 2018 Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA