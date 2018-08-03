Scot becomes youngest person to row 3,000 miles across Pacific

A 23-year-old Scot has become the youngest person to row the Pacific Ocean.

Michael Prendergast took 49 days, 23 hours and 15 minutes to row from California to Honolulu with his three American team-mates Robert Behny, Evan Buckland and Jordan Godoy.

During the gruelling 3,000-mile journey, the crew kept to a pattern of two hours rowing and two hours rest.

They all suffered hallucinations, with Mr Prendergast at one point believing he was in a pub and about to be served fish and chips.

The Uniting Nations team were the first to cross the finish line of the Great Pacific Race in their 7×1.8-metre boat Isabel.