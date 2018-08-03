Sex offender absconds from Gloucestershire prison

Police are searching for a sex offender who has absconded from HMP Leyhill.

Steven Chamberlain, 47, who has been jailed for offences including a serious sexual assault, was last seen at the minimum-security south Gloucestershire prison on Friday, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Tattooed Chamberlain is described as white, 6ft 2ins, of slim build with a bald head.

His tattoos include a horse’s head on his upper left arm, a rose anchor on his left forearm and a Tasmanian Devil dagger design on his right forearm.