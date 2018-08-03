- ITV Report
Sister begs for safe return of missing midwife Samantha Eastwood in tearful appeal
The sister of missing midwife Samantha Eastwood from Stoke-On-Trent has appealed for the safe return of her "best friend and partner in crime".
Samantha Eastwood, 28, who is a midwife at the Royal Stoke Hospital in Staffordshire, was last seen leaving work in her uniform at 7.45am on Friday before driving off in her Volvo XC60 car.
Gemma Eastwood, 26, said her sibling was "warm and generous with a great sense of humour" as she appealed for any information about her "happy, bubbly" sister.
"Without her, half of me has gone."
"If she's out there, or anyone knows where she is, please get in touch," she said.
"Get her home."
Ms Eastwood added that colleagues described her sister as an "amazing midwife".
"She's caring, harmless and gentle. She's generous and will do anything for anyone before herself," she added.
Ms Eastwood's colleagues raised concerns at 7.20pm last Friday after she failed to show up for her shift.
- CCTV shows Samantha (left) leaving work on Friday 27 July
On Wednesday, Staffordshire Police released CCTV of Ms Eastwood's movements before she disappeared in the hope that the footage may jog memories and help lead police to her whereabouts.
Several locations are now being searched and the public are urged to report any sightings of vehicles parked in “strange locations”, isolated areas, or lay-bys.
Detectives have also said Ms Eastwood left her bank cards at home and is believed to have “no access to money”.
Detective Superintendent Simon Duffy, who is leading the investigation, said Staffordshire Police's main priority was Ms Eastwood's safe return.
He added that officers were also now seeking Samantha's missing purse.
"The only item of property that we can see is missing is a fairly distinctive purse and we'll get details of that circulated," he said.
"Just in case anyone has discovered that in any location since the last positive sighting of Samantha, or something similar.
Detective Duffy also urged locals to submit any car dashcam footage they might have from driving in the Staffordshire area on 27 July.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Staffordshire Police immediately on 101, quoting incident 940 of 27 July 2018.