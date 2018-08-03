Sister begs for safe return of missing midwife Samantha Eastwood in tearful appeal

The sister of missing midwife Samantha Eastwood from Stoke-On-Trent has appealed for the safe return of her "best friend and partner in crime".

Samantha Eastwood, 28, who is a midwife at the Royal Stoke Hospital in Staffordshire, was last seen leaving work in her uniform at 7.45am on Friday before driving off in her Volvo XC60 car.

Gemma Eastwood, 26, said her sibling was "warm and generous with a great sense of humour" as she appealed for any information about her "happy, bubbly" sister.

"Without her, half of me has gone."

"If she's out there, or anyone knows where she is, please get in touch," she said.

"Get her home."