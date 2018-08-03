Six held over raid on ATM in Fermanagh

Six people have been arrested by police investigating the theft of several thousand pounds from an ATM in Co Fermanagh,

Detectives believe street lighting and alarm wires were cut at a shop in Trory on the outskirts of Enniskillen in the early hours of Thursday before thieves forced entry to the premises.

Several thousand pounds was stolen from an ATM in the shop during the incident which is believed to have taken place between 1.30am and 5.30am on Thursday.

Later on Thursday police arrested and a woman and five men, aged between 22 and 51, in the Crossgar area.