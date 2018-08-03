Sunshine in south but chance of rain and drizzle further north

Southern and southeastern parts of England and Wales will have a hot day on Friday with plenty of sunshine after any early morning mist and fog patches have burnt away.

It's a different story across the rest of Wales, parts of the Midlands and northern England, where a frontal zone remains in places bringing outbreaks of rain and drizzle, which could become heavier for a time over northern England.

To the north of this across Scotland and Northern Ireland it's a day of sunshine and showers, some of which could be heavy and thundery, especially across northeast Scotland.

It will be a warm day for most with a top temperature of 32C in the southeast.