Teenage girl injured after cliff crumbles in Norfolk

A teenage girl has been injured after a cliff-face crumbled on top of her at a Norfolk beach.

The youngster had been standing at the base of the cliff on Happisburgh Beach shortly before 4.30pm on Friday when she was hit by falling rocks.

She was airlifted to hospital by the East Anglian Air Ambulance with suspected head and back injuries, the coastguard said.

The collapse was described by the rescue service as a “relatively small cliff fall”, likely brought on by weeks of dry weather.