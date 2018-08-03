Top German court throws out elderly neo-Nazi’s Holocaust denial appeal

Germany’s highest court has thrown out a notorious elderly neo-Nazi’s case against her conviction for Holocaust denial, ruling that her activities are not covered by a constitutional guarantee of freedom of expression.

In May, 89-year-old Ursula Haverbeck was taken to prison to begin a two-year sentence for incitement handed down last year by a court in Verden.

Haverbeck has repeatedly said the Auschwitz death camp in Nazi-occupied Poland was just a work camp. She has been convicted several times but long avoided prison due to lengthy appeals.