Two arrested after Home Office protest over asylum seeker evictions

Two men have been charged with public disorder offences after a protest outside the Home Office against plans to evict more than 300 asylum seekers.

Police were called to the building on Brand Street in Glasgow at around 12pm on Friday.

Two men, aged 45 and 58, were arrested in connection with the incident, Police Scotland said.

They were later charged with minor public disorder offences and released by officers.

Mohammad Asif, from the Scottish Afghan Society, claimed around 40 people took part in a “peaceful protest” during which the gates of the Government offices were chained.

“We chained the gate as a symbolic gesture – if I lock you for one day, how do you feel for one hour? And then you are destroying their lives forever,” he said.

It came as two Afghan nationals Rahman Shah, 32, and Mirwais Ahmadzai, 27, stage a hunger strike outside the building.