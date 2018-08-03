UK Weather Forecast: Some rain in the northwest. Hot sunshine in the southeast.

Today: Starting cloudy across the north and west with drizzly rain, heavier for a time across northern England, with a few showers south of this. Thereafter, brighter for Scotland and Northern Ireland with heavy downpours. Hot sunshine in the southeast.

Tonight: Any heavy, showers will fade through the evening leaving a mostly dry and warm night with clear spells. A few showery outbreaks of rain may continue in northern Scotland.

Saturday: Dry with sunshine for many and feeling hot, particularly across central and southern areas. Cloudier and breezier across the far north with some showery rain.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: North/south split through Sunday and Monday; the north, cloudy with some rain, the south, hot and sunny. Sunshine and showers on Tuesday, potentially thundery in the south where very hot.