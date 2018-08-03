US art collector returns 12 ancient treasures to Thailand

A private American collector has returned a dozen ancient artefacts to Thailand as the south-east Asian country presses for the return of other treasures that were taken abroad.

Culture minister Vira Rojpojchanarat said the artefacts were given by Katherine Ayers-Mannix to the Thai Embassy in Washington, DC, which shipped them back to Thailand.

The items are believed to have mostly come from a prehistoric civilisation dating back more than 4,000 years that was centred around Ban Chiang, in what is now Thailand’s north-eastern province of Udon Thani.

Mr Vira, speaking at a news conference in Bangkok, said Thailand is seeking the return of other items that were taken illegally from the country which ended up in US museums, and has been gathering evidence to back its claims.

Thai officials have been tracking artefacts such as nine ancient Buddhist relics that are on display at the Norton Simon Museum in California, as well as 17 other relics on display at the Honolulu Museum of Art in Hawaii.