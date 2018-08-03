US-Russian deal increases harvest level for polar bears on Chukchi Sea

Polar bear hunters in remote villages on the coast of the Chukchi Sea will have higher harvest quotas next year, a sign of the health of the region’s bear population.

The US-Russia Polar Bear Commission increased the possible harvest level for bears in the Chukchi Sea from 58 to 85 bears.

The quota is split between the two countries, although all polar bear hunting, including subsistence hunting, remains banned in Russia.

The commission met last week in Egvekinot in Chukotka, Russia, and heard new estimates of bear abundance by science advisers and recommendations by indigenous and local sources.

Katya Wassillie, executive director of the Alaska Nannut Co-Management Council, which represents Alaska tribes that hunt for polar bears, said a higher quota does not mean more bears will be killed.