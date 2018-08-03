What the papers say – August 3

Apple’s trillion-dollar valuation, Amazon’s shrinking tax bill and a rise in interest rates are among the financially-flavoured, headline-grabbing stories on Friday’s front pages. Several also feature the tale of a couple who nearly missed a £58 million lottery win after the ticket was ripped up and thrown away. City A.M. leads with Apple becoming the first 1 trillion dollar (£770bn) public company after its share price hit 207.05 dollars (£159.07).

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The record valuation also leads the Financial Times, which says the mark was passed thanks in part to strong iPhone sales and a large capital returns programme.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mirror reports that Apple rival Amazon, which has been blamed in part for the demise of high street shops, has declared its lowest UK corporation tax bill in five years.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The story also leads the Daily Mail, which reports the US online shopping giant made £2 billion last year, but paid only £4.5 million in corporation tax.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The i leads with the Bank of England’s raising of interest rates to the highest levels for nearly 10 years.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Metro also runs with the move, which is expected to be the first of several increases to tackle inflation.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Star leads with the lottery win of Fred and Lesley Higgins, who almost missed the win when a shop worker threw their ticket in the bin.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In other news, the head of the armed forces, Chief of Defence Staff Sir Nick Carter, has pledged to protect veterans of the Troubles, telling the Daily Telegraph they did a “bloody good job”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Air pollution has been linked to changes in the heart seen in the early stages of failure of the organ, according to a study leading The Guardian.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Women with learning disabilities are being raped and beaten by foreign men they were forced to marry, as the abusers are given visas to enter the UK, The Times reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Waiting times for GP appointments have risen to three weeks amid a shortage of 6,000 family doctors, the Daily Express reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Anger over drill music and its links to violent crime leads The Sun after a rapper was stabbed to death in south London.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And The Independent says prominent British scientists have backed its campaign for a referendum on the Brexit deal.