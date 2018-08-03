Youngest woman convicted of plotting UK terror attack jailed

The youngest woman convicted of plotting a terror attack on British soil has been jailed for life with a minimum of 13 years. Safaa Boular, 18, became the final member of Britain’s first all-woman terror cell to be imprisoned when Judge Mark Dennis QC sentenced her at the Old Bailey on Friday. She hid her Islamic State-inspired plans in coded conversations about preparations for an innocent Mad Hatter’s tea party after being seduced online by a jihadi fighter while sitting her GCSEs.

Judge Dennis rejected claims she had entirely renounced her “deeply entrenched” Islamist views and downplayed the extent grooming played in her radicalisation. “In my view there’s insufficient evidence upon which it would be safe to conclude at this stage that the defendant is a truly transformed individual and the serious risk that she has posed hitherto has now evaporated,” he said. “However much she may have been influenced and drawn into her extremism, it appeared she knew what she was doing and acted with open eyes.” Boular was inexpressive as she was jailed for two counts of preparing terrorist acts, which she was found guilty of at a trial. She had been lured in by IS fighter Naweed Hussain, originally from Coventry, but was prevented from joining the 32-year-old who she purported to marry in an online ceremony. He was later killed in a drone strike.

Islamic State fighter Naweed Hussain Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA