Teenager convicted of terror plot sentenced to life in prison over Mad Hatter case

The youngest woman to be convicted of plotting a terror attack on British soil has been jailed for life with a minimum of 13 years. Safaa Boular, 18, hid her Islamic State-inspired plans in coded conversations about preparations for an innocent Mad Hatter’s tea party. She became the final member of Britain’s first all-woman terror cell to be jailed when Judge Mark Dennis QC sentenced her to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 13 years at the Old Bailey on Friday.

Judge Dennis rejected claims she had entirely renounced her “deeply entrenched” Islamist views and downplayed the extent grooming played in her radicalisation. “In my view there’s insufficient evidence upon which it would be safe to conclude at this stage that the defendant is a truly transformed individual and the serious risk that she has posed hitherto has now evaporated,” he said. “However much she may have been influenced and drawn into her extremism, it appeared she knew what she was doing and acted with open eyes.”

Islamic State suitor Naweed Hussain. Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA