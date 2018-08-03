- ITV Report
-
'Zombie Boy' Rick Genest found dead at Montreal home
A model covered head-to-toe in tattoos made famous for appearing in a Lady Gaga music video has died aged 32.
Rick Genest, known as Zombie Boy, from Canada featured in the singer's music video 'Born This Way' and has been the face of GQ, Vanity Fair, Vogue Hommes Japan, as well as Jay Z's Rock-A-Wear label.
His first ever tattoo was a jolly roger - a flag that traditionally has the skull and crossbones symbol on a black flag - which he had done at the age of 16 on his left shoulder.
Rick Genest wasn't just a model, as an actor he was cast as the character 'Foreman' in the film 47 Ronin which also featured Keanu Reaves,
He also tweeted about enjoying his experience in the season finale of Silent Witness in 2017.
On Thursday, Lady Gaga spoke of her heartbreak and called for improved awareness surrounding the stigma of mental health.
The singer said in a tweet: "The suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating."
She added: "We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can’t talk about it. If you’re suffering, call a friend or family today,
"We must save each other."
Reports suggest the cause of Genest's death was suicide, though this has not officially been confirmed.
If you are in distress or need some support, the Samaritans are available 24 hours a day on 116 123 or you can visit their website here.