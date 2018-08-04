18 killed in Russian helicopter crash as blades hit second aircraft

Eighteen people were killed when a helicopter crashed shortly after take-off in Siberia when its rotor blades collided with another aircraft.

The UTair airline, which operated the Mi-8 helicopter, said preliminary information indicates the aircraft’s blades hit another helicopter that had just taken off from the same pad in Vankor, above the Arctic Circle about 1,600 miles north-east of Moscow.

There were 15 passengers and three crew aboard, the airline said.