18 killed in Siberian oil worker helicopter crash

A Russian helicopter carrying oil workers has crashed shortly after take-off in Siberia, killing all 18 people on board.

The Interstate Aviation Committee said the Mi-8 helicopter collided with a load being carried by another helicopter.

Both had taken off from the same pad in Vankor, above the Arctic Circle, some 1,600 miles north-east of Moscow.

The second helicopter was undamaged and landed safely, the committee said.

Helicopters frequently carry loads in slings that hang below the craft.