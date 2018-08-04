Ai Weiwei’s Beijing studio destroyed by officials

The frequent government critic said on his Instagram account that the demolition began on Friday without any prior notice.

Chinese artist Ai Weiwei says authorities have begun razing his Beijing studio.

He posted videos of an excavator smashing the windows of his Zuoyou studio site.

The studio in the north-east Beijing suburbs has been Ai’s primary work space since 2006, although he has mostly been based in Europe in recent years.

It is unclear whether the demolition is targeting Ai specifically.