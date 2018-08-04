Ben Stokes stars in England’s tense 31-run win against India in first Test at Edgbaston

Since 2001, England have only lost one Test in front of the passionate Hollies Stand, with one of the most memorable Ashes victories in 2005 among the successes.

Since losing to South Africa by five wickets at Edgbaston in 2008, England have enjoyed huge innings wins over India and the West Indies, further comfortable wins over Pakistan, twice, and Australia and had two draws.

England's unbeaten run at Edgbaston continued on Saturday as they beat India by 31 runs.

Joe Root's 80 in the first innings against India continued his fine personal record at the ground - even after falling for 14 second time around, he still averages 66 from seven Test innings there.

India's appalling record of no wins and just one draw from Tests in Birmingham stretching back to 1967 continues.

No team from the sub-continent has won a Test at the ground in 17 attempts, with four draws and 13 very comfortable England wins.

However, this 31-run success is the smallest winning margin in these contests.