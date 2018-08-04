Bluebird returns to water more than 50 years after Donald Campbell’s fatal crash

Bluebird, the hydroplane that reached record-breaking speeds, has returned to the water for the first time in more than 50 years after it crashed killing its pilot, Donald Campbell.

The jet-powered boat successfully floated in a loch on the Isle of Bute in Scotland on Saturday, in an operation watched by his daughter Gina.

Campbell died aged 45 on Coniston Water in January 1967 when the boat, travelling at more than 300mph, flipped into the air and disintegrated as he attempted to beat his own record.