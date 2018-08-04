Children’s Commissioner warns over ‘catastrophic’ impact of council funding crisis

Families with vulnerable youngsters are unable to get help from cash-strapped councils, the Children’s Commissioner for England has warned. Anne Longfield’s comments followed Tory-run Northamptonshire and East Sussex councils drawing up plans for major reductions in the services they provide across all areas of activity as a result of funding shortfalls. The Children’s Commissioner said she had written to ministers calling on the Government to intervene to ensure youngsters across the country are protected from local authorities’ financial difficulties. “I’m extremely worried that the financial difficulties that Northamptonshire County Council are facing will mean that they are not going to be protecting the services for the most vulnerable children, which could have catastrophic consequences for those children,” she said.

In an indication of the scale of the problem across England, Ms Longfield said work carried out with the Institute for Fiscal Studies showed “half of all the spending on children’s services goes on the 70,000 children who are in care”, and “if you add in those who are on the child protection registers, that’s over 80%, leaving very, very little for any others”. She told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “Councils have been warning for some time that they are not going to be able to meet their statutory requirements. “I can see and hear every day from families and children who simply can’t get help.” There were around 1.5 million children living in families with very high needs such as “severe mental health problems, domestic violence in the household” who were not getting “any form of substantial help”. She warned: “If you don’t help children when the problems aren’t at crisis point then the crisis is going to be developing and also it is going to be much more costly when it gets to that point.”

