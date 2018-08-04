Denmark fines first woman for breaching ban on face veils

A 28-year-old woman wearing a face veil has become the first person in Denmark to be fined for violating a new law banning such garments in public places.

Danish news agency Ritzau reported that police were called to a shopping centre in Horsholm on Friday to confront a woman wearing a niqab garment covering her face.

The woman was fined 1,000 Danish kroner (£120) and told to either remove the veil or leave the centre. She opted to leave.