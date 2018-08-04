Duke and Duchess of Sussex expected to attend society wedding as Meghan turns 37

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to attend a society wedding.

Harry’s old friend Charlie van Straubenzee is marrying Daisy Jenks in Surrey and, according to reports, the royal couple will be among the guests.

The groom may have paid the royal the ultimate compliment by asking him to be his best man.

It may be enjoyed as a double celebration as it is also Meghan’s 37th birthday and her first as a member of the Royal Family.

Charlie was an usher at Harry’s recent wedding, along with older brother Thomas van Straubenzee.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are also rumoured to be invited to the couple’s big day as William is good friends with the van Straubenzee brothers, with Thomas a godfather to his daughter Princess Charlotte.