Give us a sign: Wartime signal revealed by gorse fire in Co Wicklow

A Garda Air Support Unit crew have discovered an “EIRE” sign dating from the Second World War in Co Wicklow.

The sign in Bray Head is made entirely of stone, and was made visible due to a large gorse fire that took place on the headland two weeks ago.

The signs were originally curated around the country to warn air crews of their location in neutral Irish territory during the war.

The Defence Forces Air Corps were helping emergency services extinguish the fire when they noticed the sign from above.