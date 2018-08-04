- ITV Report
In pictures: Double celebration as Meghan Markle enjoys 37th birthday at wedding
The Duchess of Sussex attended the wedding of one of her husband’s closest friends as she turned 37.
Harry was best man as Charlie van Straubenzee tied the knot with Daisy Jenks.
Meghan arrived separately from Harry who was on best man duties.
Meghan’s dress is believed to be by Club Monaco and cost in the region of £250.
The dress was teamed with shoes, believed to be Aquazzura, and what is thought to be a hat by Philip Treac.
The duchess was soon back by Harry’s side after the wedding.
And the pair took a stroll around the grounds of the St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, Surrey.
Meghan donned sunglasses after the service.
And the other happy couple?
The newly-married pair beamed as the bride was carried away in a tricycle pedalled by her new husband.