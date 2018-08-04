- ITV Report
Lotto jackpot swells to £10.8 million after no one wins Saturday’s draw
Wednesday’s Lotto estimated jackpot has reached £10.8 million after no one claimed Saturday’s top prize.
The winning numbers were 05, 17, 23, 34, 51, 25 and a bonus number of 52.
One ticket holder matched five numbers plus the bonus to win £76,531.
Some 69 people matched five numbers, claiming £1,167, while 5,371 won £96 each after matching four numbers.
Some 130,092 players were awarded £25 after getting three out of six numbers right.
One ticketholder was made a millionaire after winning the guaranteed raffle with code PINK 7387 8518, while 20 people won £20,000 in the draw.
Set of balls seven and draw machine Arthur were used.
No one matched all five numbers on Lotto Hotpicks to win the £350,000, yet eight matched four numbers to win £13,000 each.
On the Thunderball, ticketholders missed out on the £500,000 prize after no one matched a draw of 06, 16, 29, 11, 33 and 02.
But five won £5,000 after matching five numbers.