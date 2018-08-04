Maduro speech cut short as hundreds of soldiers scatter

State television has shown Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro abruptly cutting short a speech and hundreds of soldiers scattering.

Mr Maduro spoke on Saturday in the capital of Caracas during a celebration of the National Guard’s 81st anniversary.

He was standing next to his wife Cilia Flores and several high ranking military officials for the event broadcast on radio and television.

A video shows Ms Flores wince and look up after a sound.

The soldiers lined up in ranks then begin running.

The transmission was cut without explanation.

Officials have not commented.

“To the conscious Venezuela, we are going to bet for the good of our country, the hour of the economic recovery has come and we need…” Mr Maduro was saying before the cameras moved away from him.