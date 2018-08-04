Malala demands torched Pakistan schools are rebuilt

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has called for the rebuilding of 11 schools torched by suspected Islamic extremists in northern Pakistan.

The schools were burned down early on Friday when they were closed. No-one was injured and police are yet to make any arrests.

Ms Yousafzai, 21, was shot and injured by the Pakistani Taliban in 2012 for promoting girls’ education.

She expressed her anger over the latest attack in a tweet, saying “extremists have shown what frightens them most — a girl with a book”.

She added: “We must rebuild these schools immediately, get the students back into their classrooms and show the world that every girl and boy has the right to learn.”

Imran Khan, who is expected to become the next prime minister of Pakistan after his party won the most seats in last month’s elections, also condemned the “shocking and condemnable” attack on the schools.