Police searching for missing midwife Samantha Eastwood have found a body

Staffordshire Police have found a body in their search for missing midwife Samantha Eastwood.

Detectives had been searching a rural area of Stoke on Trent and the discovery was made at around midday on Saturday within a police cordon in place near to Caverswall.

Forensic teams are at the scene and will remain there for some time.

The body has yet to be formally identified, and a post mortem will take place in due course.