- ITV Report
Police searching for missing midwife Samantha Eastwood have found a body
Staffordshire Police have found a body in their search for missing midwife Samantha Eastwood.
Detectives had been searching a rural area of Stoke on Trent and the discovery was made at around midday on Saturday within a police cordon in place near to Caverswall.
Forensic teams are at the scene and will remain there for some time.
The body has yet to be formally identified, and a post mortem will take place in due course.
Detective Superintendent Simon Duffy from Staffordshire Police's Major and Organised Crime Department has said: “The discovery today is not what anyone wanted, and this is now a homicide investigation.
”A 32-year-old man who was previously released on conditional bail, has now been re-arrested for murder, and remains in custody.
“Two other men, aged 28 and 60, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.”
Ms Eastwood was last seen in her uniform leaving work at Royal Stoke Hospital at 7.45am on Friday July 27.
Her colleagues raised concerns at 7.20pm on the same day after she failed to show up for her next shift.
