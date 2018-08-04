Portugal sizzles in 45C as heatwave scorches Europe

Eight places in Portugal broke local temperature records as a wave of heat from North Africa swept across the Iberian peninsula – and officials predict the scorching temperatures could get even worse over the weekend. Temperatures built to around 45C (113F) on Friday in many inland areas of Portugal, and are expected to peak at 47C (116.6F) in some places on Saturday. The highest temperature recorded on Thursday, when the heat began to rise, was 45.2C (113.4F) near Abrantes, a town 93 miles north-east of the capital Lisbon, the country’s weather agency IPMA said. Portugal’s highest recorded temperature is 47.4C (117.3F) in 2003.

The hot weather is also affecting Spain, where people crowded beaches at La Concha in San Sebastian Credit: Alvaro Barrientos/AP

Emergency services have issued a red alert until Sunday, placing extra services such as medical staff and firefighters on standby. In Portugal’s southern Alentejo province, streets remain largely deserted. Some farmers chose to work during the night instead of in the heat of the day. Beaches around Lisbon, however, were packed. Meanwhile, 400 firefighters and five water-dropping aircraft are battling a wildfire in southern Portugal’s Algarve region. Portugal sees large wildfires every year, although unseasonably cool weather through the end of July has meant fewer blazes in 2018. The government says only about 15% of the 10-year average area has been charred so far this year. Temperatures are being driven higher across the Iberian peninsula by a hot air mass moving north from Africa, which is also bringing dust from the Sahara Desert, meteorologists said. The dust gave the sky a dark yellow hue in some places.

A man takes his dogs to cool off in the sea at Larina beach near Muros in north western Spain Credit: Paul White/AP

In Spain, heat warnings have been issued for 41 of the country’s 50 provinces as temperatures are expected to reach up to 44C (111.2F). Spain’s highest recorded temperature is 46.9C (116.42F) in Cordoba, a southern city, in July 2017. The World Meteorological Organisation says continental Europe’s record is 48C (118.4F) in Greece in 1977. In northern Europe, Sweden is still under threat from wildfires, which in recent weeks have extended into the Arctic Circle. Sweden’s Civil Contingencies Agency warned of “a high risk” for wildfires in central and southern Sweden this weekend because of the continuing dry weather and strong winds.

A man cools off in a public fountain at the Retiro park in Madrid, Spain Credit: Francisco Seco/AP