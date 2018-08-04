Railway lovers mark 50th anniversary of end of steam on British Rail

Railway enthusiasts are marking the 50th anniversary of the end of regular mainline steam services. Events are being held at heritage railways across the country to provide an insight into steam on British Rail up until 1968. Enthusiasts have ensured steam trains continue to operate in Britain despite the decision for regular passenger services to use only diesel or electric power.

Wincanton, the last steam locomotive to leave Victoria Station, London, for Brighton and Eastbourne Credit: PA

Stephen Oates, chief executive of the Heritage Railway Association, told the Press Association: “The end of steam 50 years ago was the end of a pretty significant era in the development not only of the UK but the world. “It was an immensely sad occasion for a lot of people back then. A good number of railways are marking the anniversary.” The “end of steam” is said to have occurred on various dates in August 1968. The final regular timetabled steam train operated from Preston to Liverpool on August 3, while several steam trains carried out tours across Britain a day later.

On August 11 a train known as the Fifteen Guinea Special, due to the expensive tickets, ran from Liverpool via Manchester to Carlisle and back. It was the last mainline steam passenger train.

The Flying Scotsman crosses the Ribblehead viaduct Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA