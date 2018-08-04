Serco to pause lock-change notices for asylum seekers

Serco has announced it will pause plans to issue lock-change orders to tenants whose application for asylum has been refused ahead of a court challenge. A legal team at Shelter Scotland, representing two of the asylum seekers facing eviction, is expected to present papers to Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday to try to suspend the action. It follows the latest of several demonstrations outside the Home Office building in Brand Street on Saturday, where around 100 people gathered for a peaceful protest backed by charity Positive Action in Housing, the Church of Scotland and Glasgow Campaign to Welcome Refugees.

Robina Qureshi, director of Positive Action in Housing, described the evictions as “immoral, irresponsible and frankly dangerous”. Serco said it welcomed the clarity that anticipated legal challenge would bring. In the meantime, the Home Office contractor announced it will extend the notice period by 21 days for six people currently subject to lock-change notices, allowing them time to prepare their representations or move out of their properties. All further lock-change notices to other asylum seekers whose applications have been refused will be paused “whilst the law is being tested and clarified”. A Serco statement said of the legal challenge: “This should mean that all parties will get clarity as to how the law will apply to people who refuse to move on from the free accommodation provided to them whilst their claims for asylum are being adjudicated. “We have strong legal advice that our approach is fully within the law, but we think it would be helpful for all interested parties to have the Courts confirm the position.”

