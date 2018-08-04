Thousands attend funerals of police pursuit crash men in Bradford

Thousands of people have attended the funerals of four young men who died when their car collided with a tree while being pursued by the police. Murtza Chaudhry and Arbaaz Hussain, both 21, Zeeshan Khalid, 20, and Tayyab Siddique, 22, died when the BMW they were travelling in crashed on Toller Lane in Bradford on Thursday. All four were remembered by crowds of people in a park in the city on Saturday afternoon.

Four hearses carried coffins of the dead Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

Four hearses were driven into the packed field where the traditional prayers were said. Before the ceremony, Imran Hussain, MP for Bradford East said he was born and brought up in the area. He said: “I knew the young men and I know their families. The whole community is absolutely shocked and continues to be shocked. “This is an extremely tragic loss of four very liked young men and the whole community is in mourning. “People have turned up in their thousands to stand with the families.”

Mourners look on as the four hearses arrive Credit: Peter Byrne/PA