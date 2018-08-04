- ITV Report
Thousands gather for the Brighton Pride parade
300 thousand people are taking part in Brighton Pride events today making it the UKs biggest event of its kind.
Crowds have gathered for the Pride parade which starts at Hove Lawns at 11am and travels through the city centre, along King's Road, and past the Brighton Centre.
The Pride party will continue at Preston Park this evening - with Britney Spears headlining the main stage.
This year's theme is 'Colour My World' celebrating the 40th anniversary of the iconic rainbow flag.
With temperatures expected to reach 27C, Pride organisers are telling people to remember sunscreen, water and a hat.