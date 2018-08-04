Donald Trump launches attack on NBA star LeBron James ahead of crucial special election in Ohio

US president Donald Trump has unleashed a withering attack on Ohio’s favourite son, NBA star LeBron James, hours before taking part in a campaign rally in the state. Mr Trump derided the intelligence of one of the nation’s most prominent African-American men in a late-night tweet. He attacked James after seemingly watching an interview the former Cleveland Cavaliers basketball star carried out earlier in the week with CNN anchor Don Lemon, in which he deemed Mr Trump to be divisive.

Although James has long been a Trump critic, calling the president “U bum” in a 2017 tweet, the Friday night tweet was Mr Trump’s first attack on the player, who has just opened up a school for underprivileged children in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. Mr Trump wrote: “Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do.” The president then, unexpectedly, appeared to weigh in on the growing debate over who is the greatest NBA player of all time, James or Michael Jordan, by writing: “I like Mike!”

LeBron James has opened a school in Akron, Ohio Credit: AP

Many former and current professional athletes, including Jordan, jumped to James’ defence. Jordan said: “I support LeBron James. He’s doing an amazing job for his community.” Later, a spokeswoman for Melania Trump said it appeared that James is “working to do good things on behalf of our next generation” and that the first lady would be open to visiting his new school. Mr Trump, who will spend Saturday evening at a rally for a fellow Republican outside Columbus, has long denounced the media – CNN in particular – and rarely lets a slight go unnoticed.

