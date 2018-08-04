UK Weather Forecast: Largely dry with hot sunshine on Sunday. Patchy rain across the north west.

Tonight:Some further rain for northern and western Scotland, otherwise a dry night to come, with lengthy clear periods. Staying rather warm in built-up areas in the south.

Sunday:Plenty more dry weather to come, with sunny spells across England and Wales. Somewhat cloudier for Scotland and Northern Ireland, with rain arriving from the west later in the day.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:Hot sunshine across England and Wales on Monday, and in southeast England on Tuesday, when thunderstorms are possible. Cooler, changeable conditions in the northwest spreading to all parts by midweek.