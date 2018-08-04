US warns Russia and China against sanctions violations

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has warned Russia, China and other countries against any violation of international sanctions on North Korea that could reduce pressure on Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons.

His comments came on the heels of a new United Nations report that found North Korea has not stopped its nuclear and missile programmes and is violating UN sanctions, including through illicit ship-to-ship transfers of oil.

Speaking on the sidelines of an Asian security forum in Singapore, Mr Pompeo said the US has new, credible reports that Russia is violating UN sanctions by allowing joint ventures with North Korean companies and issuing new permits for North Korean guest workers.

He said Washington would take “very seriously” any violations, and called for them to be roundly condemned and reversed.