Watchdog threatens NHS over fertility treatment for transgender patients

The NHS has been threatened with legal action by the equality watchdog if it does not offer transgender patients access to fertility services before they start transitioning treatment.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said it took the first step towards a judicial review by writing a pre-action letter to NHS England on Friday over the “outdated” policy that discriminates against the transgender community.

Patients undergoing treatment for gender dysphoria, where individuals suffer discomfort or distress over a mismatch between their biological sex and gender identity, can lose their fertility.

The watchdog said they should be offered the opportunity to store their eggs or sperm, otherwise thousands could be forced to choose between the essential medical treatment and not having their own biological children.