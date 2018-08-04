What the papers say – August 4

Mars pulling advertising from YouTube, Mark Carney’s “gloomy” Brexit predictions and rising temperatures in Europe all lead the Saturday papers. The Times leads with a leaked report which claims “bickering” between rival camps of surgeons led to an increase in deaths at a heart unit in south London.

The Daily Telegraph runs with criticism of Mark Carney’s Brexit pessimism, with MPs accusing him of talking up a “doomsday scenario” which led to a fall in the value of sterling.

Jeremy Corbyn writes in The Guardian about anti-Semitism, acknowledging that Labour has been “too slow in processing disciplinary cases of anti-Semitic abuse” but insisting that was changing.

The Financial Times reports on the ongoing trade disputes between the US and China.

The i reports that police officers may have leave cancelled to “ensure a safe Brexit” in the event of a no-deal.

The Independent runs with research which suggests 55% of victims of crime think the justice system does not meet their needs.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror carries an interview with the wife of Mark Chapman, the man who shot John Lennon.

The Sun reports that Mars has pulled YouTube advertising after the confectioners’ products were advertised alongside drill rap videos.

The Daily Mail reports that only a third of plastic food containers which are recycled by households can actually be reused.

The Daily Express reports on an increase in the death rate during the recent heatwave.

And the Daily Star says Maureen Lipman will play the new “battleaxe” on Coronation Street.