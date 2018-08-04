Why this summer's wild weather could become the norm

This summer's wild weather has been making headlines around the world, with drastic consequences from the extreme heat and torrential rain.

Meanwhile, Britain has witnessed the longest spell of summer sun for decades.

But is our summer heatwave and record temperatures across the globe a coincidence? Is climate change the cause?

And what is the actual impact of increasing heat?

ITV News Science Editor Tom Clarke explains exactly how our climate is changing and why one of the world's worst offenders for emissions is undermining the global effort to protect future generations.