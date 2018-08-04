Widow’s cycling feat aims to boost brain tumour research

A widow is raising thousands of euros for charity in memory of her late husband.

Cyclists from the UK hit County Cork this weekend to raise funds and awareness for brain tumour research.

The major cycling event, Ride4Simon, was organised by Sophie Oldacres in memory of her late husband Simon, who died of brain cancer in December 2016 aged just 37.

In 2013, Simon was diagnosed with a glioblastoma – an aggressive and incurable brain tumour.

He left behind Sophie and their two young children, Joseph and Esther.

Now Sophie, from Chippenham in Wiltshire – who, despite cycling 75 miles on Saturday, says she is “not a cyclist” – wants to make sure Simon’s memory lives on for their children.

She said: “Simon was a keen cyclist, and post-diagnosis in 2013, a good cycle was his equivalent to counselling.

“He even rode to many of his hospital appointments, which was always recorded in the oncologist’s notes because it was so unusual.”

With an Irish mother from Skibbereen, Simon grew up in the UK but spent many happy holidays in County Cork.

Ride4Simon Ireland has been planned to take in many of Simon’s favourite places, starting at Union Hall on Saturday before finishing at Dripsey Cross on Sunday.