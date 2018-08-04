Woman, 90, injured in 'cowardly' attack in own home

A “cowardly and reprehensible” attack on a 90-year-old woman in her own home by a masked intruder will cause outrage among the general public, police have said.

West Yorkshire Police said the elderly woman was assaulted and robbed in her home in the Little Horton area of Bradford.

A spokesman said that shortly after 5am on Saturday, the man assaulted the pensioner before stealing cash.

The woman was taken to hospital by ambulance and is continuing to receive treatment.