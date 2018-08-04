Zimbabwean opposition claims soldiers hunting its supporters for detention

Zimbabwean soldiers are searching parts of the capital for opposition supporters to detain after the disputed election, the country’s main opposition party has claimed. Nkululeko Sibanda, of the Movement for Democratic Change, spoke at a courthouse in Harare where about 20 detained supporters awaited a hearing. He said the group are accused of inciting public violence. He said: “A lot of people are hiding. It’s scarier than the Mugabe times.” There was no independent confirmation of the allegation.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said the election was fair Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said he wants to work with the opposition to rebuild the country after decades of repression under his former mentor, Robert Mugabe. Mr Sibanda said he is concerned the government could try to implicate opposition supporters in the deaths of six people who were killed during a military crackdown in Harare on Wednesday. Soldiers opened fire on protesters, some of whom were rioting. As riot police circulated in the capital on Saturday, supporters of opposition leader Nelson Chamisa urged him to keep fighting a day after he forcefully rejected Mr Mnangagwa’s election victory and alleged manipulation. Zimbabwe’s electoral commission has said the president won with 50.8% of the vote while Mr Chamisa received 44.3%.

