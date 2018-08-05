All 20 people on board World War II plane die after Swiss Alps crash

All 20 people on board an old World War II propeller plane have died after crashing in the Swiss Alps during a sightseeing flight.

The Junker Ju-52 struck the Piz Segnas mountain's western flank about 2,540 meters (8,330 feet) above sea level, killing 17 passengers and three crew members, police revealed in a press conference Sunday.

Eleven men and nine women were killed, most from Switzerland but also a couple and their son from Austria, officials said.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is expected to be “relatively complex”. Swiss officials said they are not aware of any distress call from the plane.

Daniel Knecht, of the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board, said the plane appears to have hit the ground near-vertically and at high speed in the crash.