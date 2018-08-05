Amazon removes Nazi items from website amid criticism

Amazon says it has removed items with Nazi or white supremacist symbols from its website after criticism from advocacy groups.

An Amazon executive said the company blocked the accounts of some retailers and might suspend them.

Democratic US representative Keith Ellison of Minnesota complained to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos last month.

The company’s vice president of public policy, Brian Huseman, responded to Mr Ellison, telling him that Amazon prohibits listing products that promote or glorify hatred, violence or intolerance.